Last season: Sixth man who started eight games. Averaged 14.6 minutes and 4.3 points while shooting 33.0 percent from 3-point range. He was hitting 3s at a 37.2-percent rate before missing all 11 long-range shots he took between the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments.
This season: Sixth man with at least more spot starts likely. Offensive role won’t change, though he now may be the team’s top perimeter defender.
Miller said it: “There’s a lot of other aspects of the game he can really help us with and he’s done that. He’s been in our program for three years. That’s to his advantage. I also think Dylan wants to win.”