Arizona Wildcats guard Dylan Smith (3) shoots a three-pointer during the first half of the No. 19 University of Arizona Wildcats vs. University of California Golden Bears college basketball game on March 3, 2018, at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz.

Last season: Sixth man who started eight games. Averaged 14.6 minutes and 4.3 points while shooting 33.0 percent from 3-point range. He was hitting 3s at a 37.2-percent rate before missing all 11 long-range shots he took between the Pac-12 and NCAA Tournaments.

This season: Sixth man with at least more spot starts likely. Offensive role won’t change, though he now may be the team’s top perimeter defender.

Miller said it: “There’s a lot of other aspects of the game he can really help us with and he’s done that. He’s been in our program for three years. That’s to his advantage. I also think Dylan wants to win.”