The first month of Pac-12 basketball was such that its four “shining moments” weren’t exactly successes. Here’s the league’s top four outcomes of the month:
- Arizona State 72, Mississippi State 67
- Oregon 80, Syracuse 65
- Gonzaga 81, Washington 79
- Kansas 90, Stanford 84
There has yet to be a resounding victory for the entire conference, and part of that is because, except for Washington and Stanford, Pac-12 teams haven’t dipped their toes into the Big Boys pool yet.
Before conference play begins in January, the Pac-12 will be engaged in just one game of national attention: Kansas at ASU on Dec. 22. You might argue that Utah’s trip to Kentucky and the Utes’ Dec. 29 home game against Nevada are big-game worthy, but Utah has been a major disappointment, losing to Northwestern and Hawaii and getting blown out Saturday by an ordinary BYU team.
Gonzaga and Nevada rule basketball in the western precincts, a rarity that can be counted on one hand. Since the Pac-10 was formed in 1978, multiple Western teams outside the conference have been ranked ahead of Pac-10/12 teams in the final AP poll just six times:
- 2012-13: 1, Gonzaga; 10, New Mexico
- 2011-12: 21, New Mexico; 22 San Diego State; 23, UNLV; 24, Saint Mary’s
- 2010-11: 6, San Diego State; 10, BYU.
- 2009-10: 10, New Mexico; 17, BYU; 22, Gonzaga
- 1985-86: 11, UNLV; 20, UTEP
- 1983-84: 9, UTEP; 13, UNLV
This looks to be the seventh year the Pac-12 will be outranked in its own backyard.