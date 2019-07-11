Team Why Not gave up an early lead and lost 72-71 to Nightrydas Elite in a 9 a.m. game on Thursday, but UA target Nimari Burnett said he wouldn’t blame it on the early start. Even though tipoff was at 6 a.m. Pacific time, Burnett said the West Coast-based players had already adjusted. They arrived Tuesday morning via a red-eye flight.
“No excuses,” Burnett said.
Besides, Askew said, he’s been playing on the East Coast much of the summer. And all elite-level players have experience playing at any time of day.
“As a West Coast team, every time we’ll have a late-night game and then we have to come out and play early in the morning,” said Team Why Not’s Terren Frank, another UA recruiting target. “At this point, we’re kind of used to the weird game times and funky schedule. It’s really not a problem.”
But all that doesn’t mean they don’t get tired. The team rested between Thursday’s games, which were scheduled for 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
“We definitely can get some good naps today,” Burnett said.