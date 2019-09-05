The second week of the high school football is in the books, and the Star’s Justin Spears is now 0-2 in his predictions for the game of the week.
Mountain View was selected to beat Ironwood Ridge, but the Nighthawks had other plans in Week Zero. Last Friday, Pueblo took down Tucson High for the first time in 19 years.
This Friday’s game of the week is an east-side rivalry between Sahuaro and Sabino. Last season, the Cougars took down the Sabercats 34-7 on the road. Since that loss, Sabino has won 11 out of its last 12 games — with its only loss coming in the playoffs. Sahuaro, meanwhile, looks like a team more than capable of making another playoff run in 2019. This game should be one for the books.
Check out the full schedule of games around town Friday night, including breakdowns and predictions. Games will begin at 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.