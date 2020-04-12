Easter: Hope for uncertain times

Because of uncertainty around COVID-19, we’re anxious. We don’t expect a vaccine soon and can only guess when the disease will abate. We’re left with questions: When will this end? How long can we endure financially? If we get sick, will we survive?
On the first Easter, Jesus’ followers were anxious, too. Jesus had just been executed. His followers hoped he would lead them to a better life. But Friday crushed that dream. They must have wondered if they were next.
While Jesus’ followers were recovering from the shock of his death, something unexpected happened to Mary Magdalene. She discovered Jesus’ body was missing. Mary was devastated. Then Jesus called Mary’s name. He was standing next to her! Jesus had come back to life with a message of hope.
Easter offers us hope, too. If Jesus lives, we don’t have to worry about money. Jesus said, “Do not worry. … Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” (Matthew 6:25-33).
God knows what’s in our pantry, wallet and bank account. This pandemic didn’t take him by surprise. God saw the long lines, toilet paper shortage, layoffs and market plunge before they happened. He never worried because he always provides for those he loves.
Jesus’ resurrection also means we don’t have to worry about dying. COVID-19 is deadly, but we have nothing to worry about. During his time on Earth, Jesus healed many. Later, Jesus’ followers prayed for the sick in his name and Jesus healed them, too. One follower declared, “It is by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified but whom God raised from the dead, that this man stands before you healed” (Acts 4:10). If Jesus lives, he still heals. A close friend contracted COVID-19 in March—the second case in Pima County. After they intubated him, the medical staff told his wife he probably wouldn’t make it. But he turned the corner and returned from the brink of death. He’s now recovering at home. My friend claims he’s alive because Jesus healed him in answer to prayer.
But even if my friend had died, he had nothing to worry about. My friend told me he was never afraid because the Bible says, “If the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead is living in you, he who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies” (Romans 8:11). God will raise from the dead those who follow Jesus. Even if COVID-19 kills us, Jesus will eventually resurrect us. If Jesus chooses, he can heal us. If he doesn’t, we’ll live again anyway.
Like us, Jesus’ first followers were anxious. They soon discovered hope lives because Jesus lives. They also learned Jesus provides, heals and resurrects. If we believe, we’ll experience the same hope. Jesus will provide for us and protect us—or bring us back to life. This is no time to worry, because Easter changes everything.
