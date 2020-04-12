Easter: Hope for uncertain times

Because of uncertainty around COVID-19, we’re anxious. We don’t expect a vaccine soon and can only guess when the disease will abate. We’re left with questions: When will this end? How long can we endure financially? If we get sick, will we survive?

On the first Easter, Jesus’ followers were anxious, too. Jesus had just been executed. His followers hoped he would lead them to a better life. But Friday crushed that dream. They must have wondered if they were next.

While Jesus’ followers were recovering from the shock of his death, something unexpected happened to Mary Magdalene. She discovered Jesus’ body was missing. Mary was devastated. Then Jesus called Mary’s name. He was standing next to her! Jesus had come back to life with a message of hope.

Easter offers us hope, too. If Jesus lives, we don’t have to worry about money. Jesus said, “Do not worry. … Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” (Matthew 6:25-33).

God knows what’s in our pantry, wallet and bank account. This pandemic didn’t take him by surprise. God saw the long lines, toilet paper shortage, layoffs and market plunge before they happened. He never worried because he always provides for those he loves.