Easter resurrection: Arise to joyous new life

This Easter many are thankfully experiencing another kind of resurrection: rising to a new life in this life, a life free from the threat of death by a deadly virus. We now joyfully watch it recede in the rearview mirror.
Yet as joyous as this resurrection is, and the “new normal” life it brings back, it is nowhere near the ultimate joy felt by the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, bringing its promise of salvation unto new and eternal life for all. So, it is incumbent on us to hear, and rejoice in, the age-old story again.
One of the Gospels appointed for Easter — Resurrection Day — is this one from Luke 24:1-10:
“On the first day of the week, at early dawn, the women who had come with Jesus from Galilee went to the tomb, taking the spices that they had prepared. They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, and when they went in they did not find the body. While they were perplexed about this, suddenly two men in dazzling clothes stood beside them. The women were terrified and bowed their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, ‘Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen. Remember how he told you, while he was still in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be handed over to sinners, and be crucified, and on the third day rise again.’ Then they remembered his words, and returning from the tomb, they told all this to the 11 and to all the rest. Now it was Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of Jesus, and the other women with them, who told this to the apostles.” (NRSV)
The empty tomb, together with the cross, are the two touchstone symbols of our faith. Christ’s death on the cross — the first touchstone leading to new, eternal life; his resurrection from the tomb the next. No theme is so sacred, so sublime, as the atoning death of Christ on the cross and his rising from death out of the tomb, and its promise that his atoning sacrifice will give new, eternal life to all who receive him.
One Sunday morning, a little girl in church, seeing a cross on its cover, asked her mother: “Mommy, why is that big plus sign on the Bible?” Her mother, a certified public accountant, answered: “Why, honey, that plus sign is the sign of God’s merciful accounting – it is the sign in your life’s ledger-book that shows ‘paid’ for all your sins.” The greatest gift ever given was the forgiveness of the debt of your sins that leads to new, eternal life for you when you leave this one. The giver: Jesus, the Christ; the receiver: you, by your faith in him.
Faith in Christ means living your life in his ways and in the hope of the cross. Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn lived for many years as a prisoner in a Soviet concentration camp, his life was made up of days of backbreaking labor and slow starvation. One day he finally gave up, feeling no purpose in fighting on, in living a hopeless life. Laying down his shovel, he sat down on a stump, knowing the penalty for sitting down was death. Any moment a guard could come and order him to get up, and failing to do so, beat him to death. He’d seen it happen many times in the camp. But as he sat there waiting for death to come, he felt a presence near.
Solzhenitsyn lifted his eyes and saw an old man in ragged clothes, with a wrinkled, expressionless face. They’d never spoken because prisoners were not allowed to talk to another. In the dirt at Solzhenitsyn’s feet, with his finger, the old man drew a cross. Solzhenitsyn stared at that cross and his entire perspective changed.
In that moment he realized the hope the cross represented. Hope even in the face of the powerful, oppressive Soviet Union. He slowly got up, picked up his shovel, and went back to work, fueled by the hope of the cross. Later, he became a prophetic voice to the world, a voice of faith in the cross.
One hundred years before Solzhenitsyn, Abraham Lincoln’s body was brought by train back to Springfield, Illinois.
The train stopped at stations along the way. At one, a former slave held her little child up to see the flag-draped casket of the great emancipator’s body, and said to her child: “Take a long, long look, honey – that’s the man who died to set us free.”
As we look on Christ on the cross, we see the one who died to set us free: free from of our sins as we enter the freedom of eternal life. The great Emancipator of our souls freed us to this joyous new life. On Easter, and every day, we bow before the cross to pray in thanksgiving; to commemorate a triumph, not a tragedy. Christ’s crucifixion on Calvary’s cross symbolized a coronation — coronation as King of kings. And you were at that coronation 2,000 years ago. Your name was on the palms of those pierced hands, those hands that took hold of you and your sin-filled life, and brought you salvation.
Those hands reach out to you again this very Easter morning, and every morning, to embrace you with unfathomable love. In the Easter hymn “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” we sing these words:
“See from His head, His hands, His feet
Sorrow and love flow mingled down;
Did e’er such love and sorrow meet
Or thorns compose so rich a crown?”
Love’s arms were never opened so wide as upon the cross.