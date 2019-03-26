Kansas-based forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl visited Arizona for the Red-Blue Game last October, sitting with Mannion, Nnaji and his IMG teammate, Josh Green, in lower level McKale Center seats.
Even though he committed to Villanova two weeks later, Robinson-Earl indicated he left with a good impression.
“I felt I built a really good relationship with coach (Mark) Phelps, but he’s not there at the moment,” Robinson-Earl said of the departed UA assistant. “But I really liked the coaching staff that was there. I was real good friends with coach (Lorenzo) Romar when he was there and then Coach Miller as well.
“I just thought with Villanova, I built a better relationship overall with the coaching staff but I really did like Arizona as a whole.”