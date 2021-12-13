Eat at Arby's to support food banks and Toys for Tots

Tucsonans can offer a side of holiday cheer to kids and families in need when they visit local Arby’s through Sunday, Dec. 19: The restaurants are collecting donations to purchase toys for Toys for Tots and support local food banks.
The 12 restaurants are on track to raise $52,000; about $41,000 will be used for toys, and $10,000 supports food banks in Sahuarita and Vail. Funds will also support the Sierra Vista Firefighters toy drive.
“We started collecting money last year to help with the Miracle on 31st Street, but the event was canceled due to COVID, and then the founder, Ramon Gonzales, passed away. We were devastated and decided to keep the fundraiser going and make a donation to Toys 4 Tots in Ramon Gonzales’ name. There is a lot of name recognition with Toys for Tots, and we have generated lots of funds,” said Jami Salyers, Vice President of operations and partner at Irish Beef, the Tucson Arby’s franchisee.
Area managers will use the funds to purchase toys, which will then go to the KVOA Toy Drop on Dec. 20.
“Last year we had all our managers join us in purchasing the toys. There is something about being able to go to Walmart and walk down the aisles and scoop toys into carts: They loved doing that. Last year there was $30,000 in toys and that filled a lot of shopping carts,” said Salyers.
She credits Tucsonans for making it possible for Arby’s to donate $194,000 to different causes in 2021 including $20,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, $57,750 to the United Cerebral Palsy Southern District and many other local fundraisers.
“Tucson people are very generous. I think they appreciate that there is no red tape. We run a fundraiser, and I write the check, and organizations have the money. People have learned to trust us and know that the money raised goes to the organizations we say we are raising funds for,” Salyers said.
