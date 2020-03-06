Eat + Drink newsletter topper

Hello to all our readers!
In case we haven’t been formally introduced yet, I’m Andi Berlin. I put together this newsletter and have been the food and drink writer at #ThisIsTucson (This Is Tucson Link) since this project got started in 2016. We may have run into each other at a local restaurant, a food event or even the grocery store (I actually go there too 😊).
I hope that you enjoy the work that myself and my colleagues do. As you can see, I certainly enjoy doing it! But today, I wanted to talk about some of the things that drive me as a reporter, and how our team helps make Tucson a vibrant community. I don’t know what makes you tick, but I draw life from the incredible food and inspiring people that live in our ancient little town. I believe that a place becomes magical when you get out there and experience it, and Tucson is magical to me.
I want to share this love of food and community with you all, the readers of this newsletter. That’s why I go out every day and find those hidden gems so that I can heartily recommend them to you. I don’t wait for story ideas to arrive in my inbox, and I am not influenced by paid advertisers. I drive across town and all over Southern Arizona and Northern Mexico with a notepad and my camera and company credit card, because #ThisIsTucson pays for its own meals. (Of course, some of those taco stands are cash-only. But you know what I mean ...)
We offer this service to you for free, and do not put our articles behind a paywall. This month we are introducing a voluntary membership program (Membership link) so that we can continue to produce content for everyone. Membership (Membership Link) is different than a subscription. By becoming a member, you’re simply recognizing our relationship together and that you value what we do. I certainly value you as a reader, because you have allowed me to live every day with purpose, to find my professional calling. Thank you for that, and I hope we can talk more soon!
Sincerely,
Andi Berlin (Instagram link)
Food and Drink writer
#ThisIsTucson