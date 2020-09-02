My dad, Ed Scifres, joined the Navy shortly after turning 17, graduated bootcamp and coxswain school and completed numerous practice runs piloting landing craft off the shores of Southern California To those shores he delivered young Marines, also training in preparation for the planned invasion of Japan. Rather than being ordered immediately to an amphibious assault ship, he was assigned to the Naval Station in Guam where he was put in charge of a four-man crew in a small landing craft (LCA). Their main duty was to ferry materials and personnel between Guam and the even smaller islands around there. He had just turned 18. When Japan’s surrender was announced on the radio, my dad was standing an early morning security watch. After hearing the news, he awoke the officer-in-charge of their small squadron and, according to him, the young lieutenant junior grade laughed out loud and dug a bottle of liquor from his locker. It was the only time my dad admitted to drinking with an officer. The remainder of his time on Guam was spent ferrying exchanged prisoners from ship to shore. With one of those Japanese prisoners, he traded a carton of old cigarettes for this silver boatswain’s pipe.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!