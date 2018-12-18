Position: Safety/Outside linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Hometown (high school): Pago Pago, American Samoa (Leone)
When he committed: July 28
How he fits: Kevin Sumlin has embraced at least one of Dick Tomey’s keys to building a winning program: re-opening the Polynesian pipeline.
Siaumau fits the bill. He is the fourth American Samoa player to sign with the UA in the last eight years.
The three-star recruit is listed as a safety, but the Wildcats’ only loss from the position is Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. Scottie Young Jr., Jarrius Wallace, Tristan Cooper, Xavier Bell, Troy Young, Christian Young, Chacho Ulloa, Isaiah Hayes and Dayven Coleman are all expected to return. The safety room will be crowded in 2019, which isn’t the ideal situation for Siaumau if he wants to play early.
Siaumau told 247Sports.com that Yates wants to utilize him as an outside linebacker/edge rusher, the same position played by Kylan Wilborn and Lee Anderson. Wilborn will be a junior in 2019, while Anderson will be entering his senior season. If Siaumau redshirts as a true freshman, he would be in line to play in 2020.
He said it: “I’m super excited and I can’t wait to play at the next level. I think I will prove everyone wrong, but will continue to be humble and work hard everyday. No days off. I’m glad to be chasing my dreams at a great school. I can’t plan the future right now, but I know one thing is that I will work hard to get the spot no matter what.” — Siaumau, to 247Sports.com