Edna's Eatery, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, was formerly Café Botánica inside the Tucson Botanical Gardens.
The name may have changed, but visitors can still grab a drink and something for breakfast or lunch while enjoying the gardens.
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
Edna's Eatery, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, was formerly Café Botánica inside the Tucson Botanical Gardens.
The name may have changed, but visitors can still grab a drink and something for breakfast or lunch while enjoying the gardens.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The man believed to be the attacker was critically wounded in a shootout with a Tucson police officer.
Maricopa County officials deny several claims of "irregularities" made by contractors conducting the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election.
Tucson shooting suspect, age 35, is accused of killing two people and wounding several others, including a firefighter and two EMTs.
The latest dispute over claims being made by the firms hired by GOP Senate President Karen Fann points to the likelihood the long review process will result in a court battle.
On July 14, officers found Dean Ryan Marcischak, 19, with gunshot wounds in an east-side apartment complex's parking lot.
Bridge over I-10 includes a new "diverging diamond" traffic pattern that requires vehicles to travel on the left-side lanes.
The take-out-only spot offers buckets of pasta, meatballs subs and cheesecake.
By the Bucket is slated to open in Tucson in fall 2021 on the east side with buckets of spaghetti, plus subs, garlic and cheesy bread and cheesecake.
Deputies continued to search the area near West Massingale Road and North Oldfather Road for the gunman who ran away after the shooting.
On the bright side, Tucson is ahead of its usual rainfall total for July.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.