Education Notes: TUSD principal recognized with national award

The second program, Pima County’s Las Artes Arts and Education Center, is accepting students for the GED program also beginning March 2. The program pays students a weekly incentive to offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies, a news release said. A new student orientation takes place March 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the school, 23 W. 27th St.

Prospective students ages 17 to 22 must complete an application and take a basic assessment to determine placement level before the orientation. The placement test is offered on campus Monday through Thursday at 8:15 a.m. daily.

Both programs are part of the Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Department.

Amphi receives award for ‘green bus’ fleetAmphitheater School District is one of three districts in the state to receive the Green Leadership Fleet award from state and national energy organizations.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Valley of the Sun Clean Cities, in partnership with the Propane Education & Research Council, recognized Amphitheater for its reduction in costs and pollution through clean, cost-efficient propane school buses, a news release said.

“Valley of the Sun Clean Cities wants to commend the school districts’ transportation departments for placing a premium on student health and community well-being by operating a propane school bus fleet,” said Bill Sheaffer, executive director for Valley of the Sun Clean Cities. “In addition to being better for the environment, these low-emissions buses also offer the district a lower total cost-of-ownership because of propane’s lower cost of fuel and maintenance compared to diesel school buses.”

