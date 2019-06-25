Prior to being discharged after four years in the U.S. Air Force in January 1971, I applied to and was accepted by the University of Arizona Graduate School of Business. After reviewing the tuition costs and living costs I felt that by living as economically as possible and with the help of the $244 monthly GI Education Benefit we (I was married with two dependents) could survive, and we did.
My wife became a part time telephone operator and later became one of the original employees of University Medical Center. Her experience at UMC kindled a strong interest in the Health Care field and she eventually went to graduate school and became a Hospital Administrator.
I graduated in June 1972 and feel the GI Bill helped provide options to me that I would not have had without attending the UA. Although $244 does not sound like much today, it was the difference between going to graduate school and not going.