Education

Few people know that on 9/11 there was a New York mayoral primary election. I knew that my son, Josh had an appointment downtown. What I did not know was that he had not yet gone downtown, because he was near his home, in a voting booth. A sobbing poll worker stopped him in mid-vote and informed him that the World Trade Center had been attacked. Josh ran to his apartment and saw the second plane hit. He then rushed to the nearest hospital to donate blood. They sent him to another hospital where he stood in line for 5 hours to give blood. In the meantime, I did not know where he was. Had he gone downtown? Was he caught in the devastation? I could not reach him because the cell towers on top of the buildings had been destroyed. Luckily, he had missed his appointment. The voting had saved his life. It was rescheduled for 9/25.

