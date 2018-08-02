Children in kindergarten through third grade will get at least two recess periods a day.
The new law is the culmination of a decade-long battle by some lawmakers and education advocates who contend that letting kids get up and move around actually will help their academic performance.
Prior efforts were sidelined amid concerns that more time on the playground means less time on academics. But Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, crafted the measure to say that the lunch break can count as one of the breaks. And the law does not specify how long each recess period must be.
Students in grades 4 and 5 have to wait until 2019 for their two recess periods.
A separate law requires that play be incorporated as an instructional strategy for kindergarten and that activities be academically meaningful.
Another education bill permits substitute teachers to use classroom time to meet requirements for a standard teaching certificate. And teachers and school officials will be permitted to post of the state motto “Ditat Deus” in classrooms, along with the English translation, “God Enriches.”
Schools must now notify parents if their child is subject to harassing, threatening or intimidating conduct. That same measure also mandates notification in the event of a suspected concussion and requires school boards to develop information on the dangers of heat-related illness, sudden cardiac death and prescription opioid use.
Local governments will be prohibited from requiring private schools to be located on parcels of at least an acre.
And in the higher-education category, one new law requires the Board of Regents and community colleges to adopt “free expression” policies designed to allow public areas of schools to be open to any speaker invited by a student, student group or faculty member.