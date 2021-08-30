 Skip to main content
My wife woke me from her job as an OR nurse with instructions to turn on the TV. Like you, I witnessed a horrific scene just as the second plane went in. Also like you, I was in shock as we all watched on edge not knowing the extent of the attack. Was the next plane or bomb coming to Tucson, AZ? I was a sixth-grade teacher in the Marana district, and needed to get to work immediately. I could not imagine any parents sending their kids to school. Within an hour I was in my classroom in case a few did show up, but to my surprise all 27 came in the door. I was overwhelmed with this responsibility in such a time of crisis, but I loved these kids and would do whatever it took to make them feel safe and secure. We were instructed to make it a normal learning day, but these kids were not in normal learning mode. Instead we spent lots of time talking, and trying to calm their fears. I offered reassurance that all would be well even if I did not know that myself. We played games and did other fun activities to keep their minds, and mine, off of this terrible tragedy. After that day I never looked at my students the same. Beyond teaching, I had known the importance of loving and caring for kids, but on that day I realized that was truly all that mattered.

