It was my first summer out of college and I started a new job at a high fashion magazine company. I remember walking to work in midtown, looking up and seeing a bright blue, clear sky, and feeling the crisp fall air of my favorite city. I was an advertising assistant trying to understand my position in the corporate hierarchy. At the bottom of the ranks, I was chasing after lunch orders and organizing conference calls before there was one button that connected multiple numbers. I heard an advertising director yell out to everyone in the hallway, they had to come into the publisher’s office who had a TV. I watched as two planes collided with the World Trade Center. I ran to my post, immediately picked up the phone, called my parents to let them know something bad happened and I was OK. Then, the phone went silent. My heart and head told me that the world was shifting at that very moment. We all evacuated the building and our eyes met with fear as we saw people moving toward us in debris with looks of terror. It looked like a horror movie. People were covered in dust, not knowing what was happening, and all headed uptown escaping death. I met my friends at their apartment right under the Chrysler building to watch our lives change forever. We didn’t share many words but just held on to each other.
- Brie Seward
