Organization: Educational Enrichment Foundation
Address: 3809 E Third St., Tucson, 85716
Phone: 520-325-8688
Website: eeftucson.org
Imagine not having shoes to wear to school, glasses to see the board, or a coat to keep you warm. Imagine being a student without school supplies, a backpack, or not being able to join a sport, recreational activity or club.
The Educational Enrichment Foundation was founded to help teachers and students in TUSD, and after 35 years, we continue to serve the largest and oldest school district in Tucson — thanks to the support of our generous donors.
Today, EEF can still be found helping to fill the gaps.
At the beginning of the school year, one of the middle schools introduced a uniform-only policy. We received a call from the school’s community liaison, informing us that some students couldn’t attend school because they didn’t have the proper clothes.
We responded immediately. A child missing school because they don’t have what they need is not OK. We shared the need with our community of supporters and partnered with them to provide the school with the needed uniforms.
We also worked with the school to begin a uniform recycling program so that uniforms that no longer fit students could be donated and redistributed to students in need.
In November, we were alerted to the need for hygiene items like toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and other items for students who are on their own. We again turned to our partners, collected the requested items and organized volunteers to assemble hygiene packs to be distributed to the students in need.
We provided food and supplies and through our partnerships and were able to create 50 packs for students this winter, so that when they are away from school and other resources, they have supplies to help get them through.
The Educational Enrichment Foundation is dedicated to meeting whatever needs we can and partnering to help students and teachers overcome obstacles to education and enrichment. We know that when parents, teachers, and students receive the help they need, students are the ones who succeed.
EEF is a qualifying charitable organization for the Arizona Tax Credit, which you can claim in addition to the school tax credit.
Please consider a gift to EEF this year and help us fill the gaps for Tucson Unified School District students and teachers.
Just $200, the minimum credit, provides 10 pairs of shoes that allow students to learn, play, and grow; $400 provides two students with eye exams and glasses.