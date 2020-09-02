My father, Edwin Elledge, was born in Franklin, Ariz., June 20, 1924. His family moved to Coolidge when he was quite young. He graduated from high school in 1942, while his father was serving in the Navy in North Africa and the Pacific. On Feb. 11, 1943, he enlisted in the Army. He went to Camp Shelby, Miss., for training with the 65th Infantry Division and was shipped to Europe. He was there through the end of the war. He left the military on March 19, 1946. He and my mother were married Aug. 16, 1946. They moved to Tucson and he attended the University of Arizona. My mother worked for Rainbow Bakery. I was born in 1950. On June 6, 1951, when he was close to graduation, he was called back to the Army. He was sent to Korea. When he left, my younger brother was a baby and my mother was pregnant with my second brother. He served there and then decided to stay in the military. He also later served in Vietnam. He retired May 31, 1968, as a lieutenant colonel and my family moved to Sierra Vista. He went on to a second career as a banker with Valley National Bank. mom and dad lived there until they both died at the end of 2007.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
