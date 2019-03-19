What it is: A shooting percentage calculation that accounts for the added difficulty of 3-point attempts.
Why it matters: The number of 3-point attempts has spiked throughout college basketball and the pros — thanks, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr. Regular field goal percentage fails to account for the inherent difficulty of shooting behind the arc, and the additional point a 3 earns. Keep an eye on underdogs with high eFG Percentages or 3-point attempt rates, as these Davids can topple Goliaths when they get hot from deep.
How is it calculated? Field goals made + (3FG x 0.5) / Field goal attempts
National leaders: Gonzaga leads the nation with a eFG percentage of 59.6 percent.
How Arizona did: The Wildcats' rate of 49 percent was 273rd in nation and 11th in Pac-12.