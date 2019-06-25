My Grandpa Dahlen grew up on a small farm without electricity in Northern Minnesota. The GI Bill offered him a completely different life than that of his siblings and parents.
He was lucky to come home from the war safely after a brief tour and enrolled in an accounting program at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He met my Grandma in the program. She likes to tell the story of scraping their money together to pay for his CPA exam and using what was left over to buy him a watch for his graduation.
He worked for a local plumbing supply company as their accountant for 20 years, raising a family of four and slowly investing small amounts of money that he was able to save. Eventually, he purchased the company and was able to sell it for a nice profit later on.
He continued to invest and was able to share his profits with his children. He gave all 11 of his grandchildren a stock portfolio that allowed all of us to go to college. Without the GI bill none of this would have been possible. Speaking for my whole family we are grateful for the opportunity it offered my Grandpa and all of us.
Lily Cummins