Eighteen food service establishments failed Pima County Health Department inspections in February. Twelve passed follow-up inspections, three are awaiting re-inspection and results were not available for three others re-inspected shortly before deadline.
Here’s what you need to know:
Golden Phoenix
2854 E. 22nd St.
History: Placed on probation Jan. 28 and failed re-inspection Feb. 7.
What the inspector saw: Rice, noodles, lettuce and tomatoes stored at unsafe temperatures, no thermometer; rodent droppings in storage area; raw chicken and shrimp were stored above cooked foods; fridge shelving “rusty and heavily soiled;” dirty hand-washing sink; “multiple food contact surfaces heavily soiled with debris and food.”
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Feb. 21.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Angry Crab
1365 W. Grant Road
History: Site has failed five of 10 health inspections since it opened in 2017. Most recently placed on probation Feb. 13, followed by a failed re-inspection Feb. 26.
What the inspector saw: Foods stored at unsafe temperatures included crab, fish, chicken wings, noodles, lettuce and cheese; raw oysters not properly date-marked; one hand-washing sink had no hot water, another had no paper towels, and two other sinks were blocked and inaccessible; insecticide and window cleaner stored near clean utensils.
Follow-up: A second follow-up inspection was scheduled for March 8 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Bear Canyon Pizza
8987 E. Tanque Verde Road
History: Mainly good and excellent ratings since 2017, but was placed on probation Feb. 27.
What the inspector saw: Ravioli, chicken, meatballs, alfredo sauce and salad greens were stored at unsafe temperatures — a problem inspectors identified twice before.
Follow-up: Follow-up inspection is scheduled for March 11.
Comments: Manager Courtney Phelan said refrigeration issues were fixed and she anticipates a positive result from the next inspection.
Café ala C’Art
150 N. Main Ave.
History: Good and excellent ratings until 2017. Since then, negative findings in four of the last eight inspections. Most recently, the site was put on probation Feb. 8 and failed re-inspection Feb. 20.
What the inspector saw: Salmon, ground beef, tuna salad, feta cheese and pico de gallo were stored at unsafe temperatures, a problem inspectors identified twice before.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection March 4.
Comments: “We consistently maintain an exceptionally clean kitchen,” owner Mark Jorbin said. “We are instituting further training and monitoring to assure food temperatures are controlled at all times.”
Circle K
1909 S. Craycroft Road
History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for several years, but was put on probation Jan. 31 and failed a Feb. 11 re-inspection.
What the inspector saw: Sausage, eggs, burritos and chicken salad stored at unsafe temperatures; boxes stored on floor with dirty mop head touching prepackaged food; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety; no certified food protection manager; one handwashing sink blocked, another had no paper towels; no food thermometer; no test strips for sanitizing solution.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Feb. 21
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Circle K #1631
2 W. Valencia Road
History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2017. Since then, negative findings in three of the last six inspections, including a Feb. 6 probation rating and a failed re-inspection Feb. 19.
What the inspector saw: Corn dogs, nacho cheese, chili, creamer and milk stored at unsafe temperatures; handwashing sink had no paper towels; ice cream was soft because freezer was not functioning; some foods had no use-by dates.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection March 4.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Circle K #166
130 E. Speedway
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation Feb. 12 and failed two follow-up inspections Feb. 22 and March 4.
What the inspector saw: Breakfast sandwiches and creamer stored at unsafe temperatures; no certified food protection manager; dirty floors; no food thermometer; cleaning solution stored near food; back door lacked door sweep; water leak inside store forced shut-down of self-serve food and drink area.
Follow-up: Re-inspection is pending, date unavailable.
Comments: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.
Circle K #517
3155 N. Alvernon Way
History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation Feb. 1 and failed re-inspection Feb. 12.
What the inspector saw: Hamburgers, beef and bean burritos and egg and sausage sandwiches stored at unsafe temperatures; some foods had no use-by dates — a problem inspectors identified twice before.
Follow-up: Health department supervisor Loni Anderson said the store corrected the problems that led to probation on Feb. 12 but failed re-inspection because it has not paid a $190 fee required when a site is placed on probation.
Comments: Request for comment was not returned by deadline.
El Guero Canelo
2480 N. Oracle Road
History: Good and excellent inspections for years. A Feb. 8 probation rating marked the restaurant’s first failed inspection.
What the inspector saw: Chicken, ham, carne asada, salsa, guacamole, cheese and beans stored at unsafe temperatures; live cockroach on kitchen floor; one hand-washing sink was inaccessible, another had no paper towels; dishes had “visible encrusted food debris.”
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Feb. 19.
Comments: A supervisor, Arturo Contreras, said issues have been corrected.
Frank’s Sports Grill and Bar
7930 E. Speedway
History: Good and excellent inspections for years, but received a needs improvement rating Feb. 6 and failed a Feb. 19 re-inspection.
What the inspector saw: Raw foods stored near cooked foods; ice machine rusted and damaged; storage shelf had heavy accumulation of grease/debris; rust on refrigerator ceiling; two hand-washing sinks had no hot water.
Follow-up: Passed second re-inspection Feb. 27.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Hotel Congress/Cup Cafe
311 E. Congress St.
History: Good and excellent inspections for 16 years. A probation rating on Feb. 8 was the first negative inspection.
What the inspector saw: Milk, cheese, tomatoes, ham, cut melon and sour cream stored at unsafe temperatures — the third time inspectors identified the temperature problem; employee handled raw salmon then changed gloves without washing hands; chemical in spray bottle not labeled.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Feb. 20
Comments: General manager Todd Hanley said problems have been addressed, and noted a history of positive inspections.
Jason’s Deli
4545 N. Oracle Road
History: Good and excellent ratings for years but was placed on probation Feb. 13 and failed re-inspection Feb. 25.
What the inspector saw: Tuna salad, chicken salad, pasta and provolone cheese stored at unsafe temperatures — the third time inspectors detected refrigeration problems.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection was scheduled for March 8 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Jerry Bob’s Family Restaurant
8300 N. Thornydale Road
History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for years, but was placed on probation Feb. 4.
What the inspector saw: Spring mix, blue cheese, cooked sausage, cut melons and milk stored at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sink blocked and inaccessible; server handled money then handled clean plates and cups without washing hands; food debris on shelving.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Feb. 14.
Comments: Manager Jaimie Zabaleta said problems were quickly corrected.
Saguaro Express
1051 S. Craycroft Road
History: Good and excellent inspections for years but received a needs improvement rating Jan. 29 and failed re-inspection Feb. 8.
What the inspector saw: No hand-washing sink; debris build-up on floors and ice machine; sanitizing sink directly connected to sewer; saladitos sold without labels to indicate source.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Feb. 19.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Seis Kitchen
1765 E. River Road
History: Mainly good ratings since opening in 2017 but was placed on probation Feb. 7.
What the inspector saw: Chorizo and cooked chicken stored at unsafe temperatures — the third consecutive time inspectors identified a temperature problem.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Feb. 19.
Comments: Owner Jake Muñoz said issues have been corrected.
Smoothie Factory
4246 N. First Ave.
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2012, but was placed on probation Feb. 6 and failed re-inspection on Feb. 19 and March 1.
What the inspector saw: Person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety; kitchen equipment not properly sanitized; no thermometer; no sanitizer test strips; food preparation sink used for hand-washing; employee drinks stored in food prep area.
Follow-up: Another re-inspection is pending, date unavailable by deadline.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Sonic Drive In
2222 E. Broadway
History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2017. Since then the site has received two needs improvement ratings and most recently was placed on probation Jan. 22. It also failed two re-inspections on Feb. 1 and Feb. 13.
What the inspector saw: Encrusted food debris on dishes and kitchen equipment; sink leaking water onto kitchen floor. It was the fourth time inspectors identified the leaky sink, evidence of a “pattern on noncompliance” with county health rules,
Follow-up: Passed a third re-inspection Feb. 19.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Sonora Market
3050 E. 36th St.
History: Good, excellent or passing ratings since 2015, but was put on probation Feb. 4 and failed two re-inspections Feb. 14 and 15.
What the inspector saw: Sausage, ham, chorizo and cojita cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sink had no soap or paper towels and was being used to rinse food; cutting boards were cracked, chipped and pitted, food surfaces not cleaned as often as required; no safe handling instructions for meat and poultry sold to the public.
Follow-up: Passed a third re-inspection Feb. 27
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.