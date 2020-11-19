311 N. Court, 622-1922; 7725 N. Oracle Road #101, 229-1922; 6910 E. Sunrise Drive, 514-1922
A special for Thanksgiving will be offered Nov. 24-29 at all locations. El Ray de la Enchilada filled with roast turkey creamy poblano mole and roasted fall calabacita mixta, served with green chili mashed potatoes and pumpkin tamal with toasted pepitas and dried cranberries. $19.22 per person.
Orders can be placed for dine in or to go at elcharrocafe.com or by calling the specific location. All locations are open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
