History: Good and excellent scores from mid-2017 to mid 2018. Since then, three of six inspections had negative findings including a July 8 needs improvement and a failed re-inspection July 18.
What the inspector saw: Salsa, beef, green chile chicken, cheese and cabbage stored at unsafe temperatures; unlabeled spray bottle of chemicals in kitchen area; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection July 22.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment, person answering the phone hung up on reporter.