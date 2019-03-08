History: Good and excellent inspections for years. A Feb. 8 probation rating marked the first failed inspection in the restaurant’s history.
What the inspector saw: Chicken, ham, carne asada, salsa, guacamole, cheese and beans stored at unsafe temperatures; live cockroach on kitchen floor; one hand-washing sink was inaccessible, another had no paper towels; dishes had “visible encrusted food debris.”
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Feb. 19.
Comments: A supervisor, Arturo Contreras, said all problems have been corrected.