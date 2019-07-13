Mobile Food
History: Good and excellent ratings until 2017. Three inspections since then all had negative findings, most recently a May 31 “needs improvement” rating and a failed follow-up inspection June 12.
What the inspector saw: Food truck had no potable water source; waste water discharge pipe was not connected to a plumbing system; microwave not certified for commercial use.
Follow up: The owner has up to 90 days to correct some of the violations. The food truck cannot operate until the missing potable water tank is replaced.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. A phone number was not available.