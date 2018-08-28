We Americans of all political persuasions mourn the passing of Sen. John McCain, a great American patriot. His principled devotion to our nation was demonstrated in many ways. He was a good man and did much good for our nation.
Though he was not perfect, he kept his moral compass pointed at true north, humbly admitting every mistake and asking forgiveness. He sacrificed and gave much to us all. To honor his legacy, we must vote for others like him who will honor and serve our nation with integrity, courage and humility.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown