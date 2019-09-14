Eleven food service sites failed Pima County health inspections in August. Eight passed re-inspection, one is awaiting re-inspection, one is closed until problems are corrected and one was recently re-inspected but results were not available by deadline.
Here’s what you need to know:
Angry Crab
History: The eatery was taken over by a new licensee in 2018. Since then, five of seven inspections had negative findings, including an Aug. 8 probation rating and three failed follow-up inspections on Aug. 19 and 27 and Sept. 6.
What the inspector saw: Live Dungeness crabs that died of unknown causes and should have been discarded were instead served to customers; employee chopped raw shrimp, then made a salad on the same surface; fried shrimp was not cooked thoroughly enough to destroy pathogens; kitchen had “excessive flies.”
Follow-up: A fourth re-inspection is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Chariot Pizza
History: Since 2015, four of 10 inspections had negative findings. Most recently, the site was placed on probation Aug. 9.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures, including ham, sausage, chicken wings and lasagna; dirty floors, walls and ceilings; flies throughout the premises; old food debris buildup in food prep area.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Aug. 19.
Comments: Manager Ally Ryan said the restaurant was under renovation when recent inspections occurred.
Circle K
History: Good and excellent scores since mid-2016 but received a needs improvement rating Aug. 2 and failed an Aug. 14 follow-up inspection.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures, including milk, chocolate milk, hot dogs, burritos and breakfast sandwiches; no hot water.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Aug. 28.
Comments: Circle K’s corporate office did not respond by deadline to a message seeking comment.
Fiesta Filipina
Mobile food unit
History: Good and excellent scores since early 2018, but was deemed an imminent health hazard Aug. 3 and was briefly shut down by the Health Department.
What the inspector saw: Food truck was operating with expired health permit; unit had no hot water supply.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Aug. 9.
Comments: Owner Thelma Ward said the hot water problem was due to an equipment failure and was quickly corrected.
Gee’s Garden Restaurant
History: Mainly good and excellent scores since mid-2016 except for a probation rating early last year. The site was declared an imminent health hazard Aug. 27 and is temporarily shut down.
What the inspector saw: Kitchen floors and a walk-in refrigerator were contaminated by raw sewage after sewer backed up into a hand-washing sink and overflowed.
Follow-up: The facility must remain closed until sewer system is repaired and all contaminated areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
La Indita Cafe
History: Good scores since 2017 but was placed on probation Aug. 23.
What the inspector saw: Rice, cheese and chiles rellenos stored at unsafe temperatures; carne seca was made in an unlicensed home kitchen; hand-washing sink had no hot water or paper towels; some foods had no use-by dates; employee handled dirty dishes, then put gloves over dirty hands to handle clean dishes.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Sept 4.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Monterey Super Meat Market
History: Good and excellent ratings for years until 2017. Since then, five of 10 inspections had negative findings, including a probation rating Aug. 15 and a failed re-inspection Aug. 27.
What the inspector saw: Bacon, chicken, chorizo and cheese were stored at unsafe temperatures; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety practices; dishes and kitchen equipment were not sanitized as required; hand-washing sink had no paper towels; no thermometer and no test strips for sanitizing solution.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Sept. 6.
Comments: Declined to comment.
Panda House
18745 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley
History: Mainly good and excellent scores for several years, except for a needs improvement score last year and a probation rating Aug. 8.
What the inspector saw: Pork, chicken, egg rolls and spring rolls stored at unsafe temperatures; some foods had no use-by dates, others were past their use-by dates; dish-washing machine was not dispensing sanitizer; food contact surfaces were not properly cleaned and sanitized.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Aug. 19.
Comments: Manager Lina Lin said problems have been corrected.
Saigon Flavor Restaurant
18745 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley
History: In the last two years six of nine inspections had negative scores, including an Aug. 9 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection Aug. 19
What the inspector saw: Chicken, noodles, won-ton filling and mixed vegetables were stored at unsafe temperatures; “cockroaches in various places around the restaurant;” raw mussels had no date markings or source identification tags; chef touched cooked food with bare hands; chemicals stored in unlabeled bottles.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection Aug. 29.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Person who answered phone hung up on reporter.
Quik Mart
History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years but was placed on probation Aug. 2 and failed an Aug. 13 follow-up inspection.
What the inspector saw: Hot dogs, nacho cheese, turkey subs and cheese sticks stored at unsafe temperatures; deli meats, hot dogs and eggs had no use-by dates; food debris buildup on meat slicer; hand-washing sink was blocked and had no soap or paper towels; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Aug. 23.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.
Wings and Rice
History: Since 2016, five of 10 inspections had negative findings, including a probation rating on Aug. 29.
What the inspector saw: Two hand-washing sinks were blocked and inaccessible; kitchen utensils not properly cleaned and sanitized; chicken was washed and marinated in a sink not intended for food preparation; grease and debris buildup on floors; water heater in closet was covered with bird droppings.
Follow-up: A re-inspection was scheduled for Sept. 9 but results were unavailable by deadline.
Comments: Declined to comment.