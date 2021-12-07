Elisa C. Lopez, University of Arizona
Dr. Elise Lopez is a recognized expert in gender-based violence prevention and response. She holds degrees in public policy and management, criminal justice administration, and public health. She directs the UA Consortium on Gender-Based Violence, a research and resource center located in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. She is also an Assistant Professor of Practice in the College of Public Health. As a dynamic leader in the field, she has worked with numerous colleges, non-profits, and government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense.
Dr. Lopez is an ardent believer in bridging the gap between research and practice. She is the principal investigator of research and implementation grants for violence prevention programs as well as medical forensic exams. She is the co-developer of Safer Bars, a sexual assault prevention training for liquor servers. Dr. Lopez served as one of two non-attorneys for the American Bar Association’s Task Force on College Due Process Rights and Victim Protections. She is on the Boards of Winding Road Theater Ensemble, the Tucson Jewish Community Center, and Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse. She volunteers with Scouts BSA Pack and Troop 613, which has been recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, particularly for youth across the spectrum of gender identities and orientations.