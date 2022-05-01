Elizabeth Diaz, Top 5 LPN

Name: Elizabeth Diaz

Job Title: Licensed Practical Nurse

Organization: Southern Arizona Department of Veterans Affairs

Education: License Practical Nurse

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I started my health care career in Chicago as a medical assistant and from there moved to CNA, caregiver and in 2013, I graduated from Pima Community College as Licensed Practical Nurse. I worked in Pediatrics for seven years and transitioned to Outpatient Primary Care for five years and counting.

Within my profession, and throughout my life, I have always lived by ‘do unto others, as you would have them do unto you’. From a young child into adulthood I always loved taking care of those around me, and lending a hand to those in need whenever I could. Throughout my life, I have dealt with many different obstacles and challenges, but I strive to put my best foot forward despite any negativity I may have encountered. I am a firm believer that our past shapes who we are and that you can always find a positive in any negative situation.

While my past keeps me humble and grounded, it also inspires me to pursue my dream goals. Working in health care is a great passion of mine, but working in the United States Air Force is equally just as great. As an Aviation Resource Manager, I get to work alongside my sisters and brothers in arms. Being able to aid in two completely different career fields has given me the opportunity to be an inspiration to my daughters and those around me.

