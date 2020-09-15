Elizabeth Langley of Localscapes

Although Elizabeth Langley has lived in Tucson for 15 years, the city still feels new.
Some of her artwork — detailed oil paintings on stained wood, cards and prints sold under the shop name Localscapes — features well-known spots from Antigone Books to the Bear Down Gym. She’s also done commissioned paintings of adored spots that have since closed, such as Lerua’s and Flycatcher.
“I always think I’m going to run out of ideas, but I never do,” she says.
