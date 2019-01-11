History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation Dec. 5.
What the inspector saw: Coleslaw, cut tomatoes and raw burgers and sliders were stored at unsafe temperatures — a problem identified twice before by inspectors; clean dishes stored on dirty shelving; can of insect spray was stored in cooking area; dirty utensils stored in handwashing sink.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection on Dec. 17.
Comments: Owner Billy Elliott said food temperature issues were caused by a broken refrigerator. "The repair was made and everything is in excellent condition now. All other issues were remedied on the spot," he said.