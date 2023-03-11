Elmer is a male terrier mix born 11/2022. He is UTD on his vaccines per his age & microchipped. His... View on PetFinder
Elmer
Related to this story
Most Popular
The store is closed indefinitely after a fire broke out in the paper goods aisle on Tuesday night. The cause is unknown.
For Star subscribers: Workers were filmed cutting down two mature saguaros at The Gallery Golf Club at Dove Mountain during preparations for t…
The 11-time Grammy-winner and Tucson native was at the Tucson Festival of Books to talk about her new memoir "Feels Like Home" with co-author …
Once inside a house in San Manuel, about 50 miles northeast of Tucson, the furry intruder made itself at home on a doggy bed.
For Star subscribers: The scion of Tucson's famous Italian restaurant family has dove into his passion for burgers.