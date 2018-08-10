Mobile food service
History: Good and excellent ratings since 2011 but was put on probation on July 14.
What the inspector saw: Cobs of corn were being cut with a saw in makeshift food prep area; masa grinder in disrepair with holes in welding; hand-washing sink blocked by oscillating fan; no thermometer on site; no test strips to test strength of sanitizing solution; no certified food protection manager; mobile unit was not operating from an approved commissary as required.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection on July 25.
Comments: Lorena Cortez, one of the owners, said all problems have been corrected.