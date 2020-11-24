 Skip to main content
Elvira’s

Rubén Monroy Jr. has permanently closed his downtown restaurant Elvira’s Tequila, Cocina & Vino due to COVID-19. He and his crew were cleaning out the restaurant on East Congress Street on Wednesday.

Elvira’s Tequila, Cocina & Vino, 256 E. Congress St., closed permanently after months of closure during the pandemic.

Elvira's in downtown Tucson closes due to COVID

