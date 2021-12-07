Emma Batty, Tanque Verde Elementary School
A Tucson native, Emma Batty attended the University of Arizona for her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education. As a RODEL promising student teacher, Emma’s primary focus was improving education in the state of Arizona. She went on to teach in public schools while pursuing her graduate degree in Educational Leadership. She then served as a Learning Supports Coordinator and Director of Student Services before moving to the Tanque Unified School District. After working as the Assistant Principal, Emma became the Principal at Tanque Verde Elementary School. In these roles, she has been instrumental in raising the school’s achievement level, from a ‘C’ to an ‘A’ grade in the ADE’s school grading system. When schools abruptly closed in March 2020, Emma worked collaboratively to form an emergency action plan for the district’s response, including how to support remote instruction and student learning. Emma worked with her team to create a remote-learning channel that kept students connected and engaged. Her involvement in local organizations that support education in our Tucson community, include her Professional Preparation Board membership and service on the Rincon Rotary Board. Emma is the Director of Rotary Local, which helps educators in Tucson through service and direct financial assistance.