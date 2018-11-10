Last season: Reserve forward who averaged 1.8 points and 10.4 minutes while appearing in only 31 of 25 games. After skipping senior season of high school and also battling knee tendinitis, didn’t become the defender Miller projected he would be in the preseason.
This season: Key reserve forward. Probably UA’s best frontcourt passer and has versatility to help in many areas, but may most often appear at power forward out of necessity. Had seven points and three rebounds against HBU.
Miller said it: “I compare Emmanuel to Solomon (Hill, who played both forward spots from 2009-10 to 2012-13) because they both have great instincts. They’re like playmakers and yet they’re not a point guard. Both guys had to improve as shooters. … His shooting is something he’s working hard on but he also brings a number of things to our table that will be valuable.”