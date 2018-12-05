Emmert also said he supports the new G League initiative that will pay select high school players a salary of $125,000 to go straight to the G League from high school.
"I think it's a good development in that young people should have options and choice," he said. "They do in golf or baseball, so why not basketball? So I think that's healthy. I hope that young people and their families will look at all of the options in front of them and everybody 's anticipating that eventually the NBA will lower their draft age for regular NBA.
"Everybody's saying they want to get there; now they've got to figure out how to do it."
The new initiative is set to begin in time for the 2019-20 season.