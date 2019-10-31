Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road
What to expect: It wasn’t the season George Kelly had hoped for in his first season as Empire’s head coach, but the Ravens have a chance to give them something to smile about. The opponent, Desert View, will make it hard. Sophomores Carlos Alvarez and Serge Gboweiah combined for 197 of Desert View’s 200 rushing yards last week. Alvarez and Gboweiah are going to be one of Southern Arizona’s top one-two punches over the next two seasons. They’ll show why in a 49-20 win over Empire.