Location: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
What to expect: Empire was bumped up to Class 5A for the 2018 season, and the Ravens finished the year at par with a 5-5 record. Empire no longer has running back Wyatt Jeffries and on top of that, the Ravens have a new head coach in George Kelly. Rio Rico won 14-13 when the teams met a year ago. The Hawks also have a new head coach, Jonathan Chavez. It’s a coin flip, but expect Empire to start the Kelly era 1-0 with a 15-14 win over Rio Rico. The difference? Empire will convert a game-winning two-point conversion.