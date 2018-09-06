Where: 5225 W. Buena Vista Blvd., Sierra Vista
Matchup: The Ravens couldn’t snag a win in two home games to open the season, with loses to Rio Rico and Douglas. Now Empire will hit the road and face a sneaky good Buena team that left Sahuaro with a 16-15 win on the road last week. Buena quarterback Jovoni Borbon averaged 211.5 yards through the air in the first two matchups and found chemistry with wide receiver Mandrell Garrick. Buena had its bye week last week, so rest mixed in with home cooking should be a recipe for success. Colts clip the Ravens 30-7 at home.