It didn’t take long for Pima College’s outgoing football staff to get attention.
Empire High School last week hired PCC defensive backs coach George Kelly to be its new football coach, replacing W.T. Jeffries, who went 31-30 in six years.
In today’s diminished world of high school football at all but a handful of Tucson high schools, Kelly is a big-time catch. He played in college at both Pima and UTEP and broke in as a high school coach in El Paso, and later at Catalina High School. He has been on Pima’s staff for five years.
Married with two children, Kelly has a master’s degree in counseling/mental health from the UA. He is a counselor at Cragin Elementary School.
Hiring a capable high school football coach in Tucson has become more and more difficult, especially by TUSD schools. For example, Catalina, Rincon/University and Santa Rita have employed 14 head coaches in six years. Cholla is on its fifth coach in 11 years.
In that period of coaching shuffles, Santa Rita is 7-61; Palo Verde, which also has a coaching vacancy, has gone 10-41; Rincon/University is 10-51; and Catalina 10-40. Cholla is 27-94 over its 11 years of coaching instability.
That’s an aggregate of 64-287 as high school football in Tucson continues to lose participation numbers. My prediction is that by 2025, several Tucson high schools will eliminate football.