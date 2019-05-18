History: Mainly good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation April 12 and failed a follow-up inspection April 22.
What the inspector saw: Sausage, shredded cheese and ranch dressing stored at unsafe temperatures — the third time inspectors identified the problem; drain flies and three dead cockroaches in dish room; dried food residue on kitchen utensils.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection April 26.
Comments: An email from the company said problems have been corrected.