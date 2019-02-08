The Wildcats already knew having center Chase Jeter on the floor is a pretty critical thing, having lost both games he missed with back trouble (at USC and UCLA) by more than 20 points.
But even having him off the floor for five minutes or so less than expected can make an impact, the way Miller put it Thursday after the Wildcats lost to Washington 67-60 on Thursday.
Jeter played only 25 minutes because of foul trouble, fouling out with two minutes left and the Huskies up by eight. He finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two blocks and three turnovers while Arizona’s defense slipped notably in the second half, allowing Washington to shoot 58.3 percent after halftime.
“We definitely ran out of gas,” Miller said. “Part of it is we need Chase Jeter to be able to play and not get in foul trouble. He had maybe one or two tough calls but Washington, they do a good job of throwing the ball in the middle, and (there were) a couple of those tough calls or maybe 50-50 (calls), where maybe it’s a foul and maybe it isn’t.
“It really worked against our team because his minutes were limited at the beginning of the game and he was the one player on our team who can really score. We’re a better team when Chase was in there.”