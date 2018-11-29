Arizona guards Dylan Smith and Alex Barcello both went scoreless at the Maui Invitational and entered Thursday’s game shooting under 22 percent from 3-point range. Barcello responded with a career-high 16 points on 2 of 3 shooting from beyond the arc while Smith scored 10 points with a pair of 3s.
It marked a happy end to an ugly drought. Barcello last hit a 3-pointer in the season opener versus Houston Baptist, and Smith’s struggles dated back to the Cal Poly game. He shot 0 of 9 from deep during the stretch.