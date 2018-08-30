Endorsements and statement to come Aug 30, 2018 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion Star readers get discount at One-Day University Our next event is Saturday, October 13, 2018. Sign up today and save! promotion If You Haven’t Heard . . . . . . millions are being spent SMS messaging campaigns. Mobile marketing is becoming increasingly integral advertising tool for small businesses to find new and exciting ways to reach current and potential customers.