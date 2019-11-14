OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Geology "402" Walk With a Naturalist — Sabino Canyon recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Naturalist led moderate three mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geological features of Sabino Canyon. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Ranger's Choice Patio Talk — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A ranger will share stories about the park. Bring your questions or favorite topic. 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 21 and 22. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docent will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson's history special. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $20. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Call for reservations. Wheelchair accessible. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 21. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Stroll the Cactus Garden and identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure your safety. Wheelchair accessible. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Nov. 22. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Short hike to learn about what it is like to live in a cactus forest, what people in this valley do today and what about the uncertain future. Ages 10 and up. 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Nov. 22. $20. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Nov. 22 and 29. 733-5158.
A Cactus or A ... sparagus? — Saguaro National Park East. Learn more about Agaves and Yuccas. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 29. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. All ages. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:3-9:30 a.m. Nov. 23. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Nov. 23. 733-5158.
Fairbank Ghost Town Tour and Hike — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, just east of the San Pedro River, Sierra Vista. A tour with a docent from the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn about its origin and colorful history. This tour entails an easy stroll around the town followed by a walk of two-thirds mile, round trip, on an uneven, dirt trail that includes a rocky uphill section. Little shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 23. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 377-5060. nps.gov.
Tour of Historic Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the Ranch. Register online. 10:30 a.m.- noon. Nov. 23. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Nov. 23. 733-5153. nps.gov.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Sturdy shoes and water are recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24. $20. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world's most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 24. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 25 and 26. $15. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. Wheelchair accessible. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. Take a short walk through our Cactus Garden and discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. Wheelchair accessible. 3:15-4 p.m. Nov. 25; 11:15 a.m.- noon. Nov. 27. 733-5158.
Naturalist Guided Geology "401" Walk — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Learn the geological history of our planet, and of Sabino Canyon in an easy 1.4 mile walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 26. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine and shelter. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:30 p.m. Nov. 26. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through our Cactus Garden. 2-2:30 p.m. Nov. 26. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. Discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world. 3:15-4 p.m. Nov. 26. 733-5158.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Wheelchair accessible. 9:30-10 a.m. Nov. 27. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Mountain Lion Presentation — Sabino Canyon recreation Area. A Volunteer naturalist will provide some facts about Mountain Lions with video clips. 11 a.m.- noon. Nov. 27. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
What's New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Wheelchair accessible. 11-11:30 a.m. Nov. 27. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Call for reservation. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $20. 733-5153. nps.gov.