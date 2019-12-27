Enjoya Bowls (Mobile)

Food truck
History: Received a needs improvement rating in August, followed by a pass. Received a needs improvement rating Nov. 22.
What the inspector saw: Hand-wash sink and three-compartment sink water not hot enough; waste water leak.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 27.
Comment: The owner said the water heater had not been on long enough to heat the water sufficiently at inspection time and it was turned on earlier for the follow-up inspection and passed. It heats continuously when the truck is in operation. The leak has been repaired.