Enjoya Bowls (Mobile)

  Updated

Food truck

History: Received a needs improvement rating in August, followed by a pass. Received a needs improvement rating Nov. 22.

What the inspector saw: Hand-wash sink and three-compartment sink water not hot enough; waste water leak.

Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Nov. 27.

Comment: The owner said the water heater had not been on long enough to heat the water sufficiently at inspection time and it was turned on earlier for the follow-up inspection and passed. It heats continuously when the truck is in operation. The leak has been repaired.

