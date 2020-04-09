$25k fund helps Tucson arts groups, artists go virtual in a coronavirus world

One of two funds set up last week to help artists and arts organizations get through the coronavirus health crisis was tapped out eight hours after it launched.

The $25,000 Emergency Fund Relief, administered by the Arizona Commission on the Arts and funded by the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, received 500 applications for emergency funds; it had enough money to fulfill 150 of those, arts commission officials announced on the organization’s website.

But there still is opportunity for artists and arts organizations to tap into the Arts Foundation’s Pivot Grant, supported by the City of Tucson and Pima County. The fund supports efforts by individuals and organizations that have taken their art to the virtual world.

Pivot Grant amounts range from $500 to $1,000 for individual artists to $1,000 to $2,500 for nonprofit organizations.

“The mission of the Arts Foundation is to advance artistic expression in our region, and we are doubling down on that commitment,” Eva Romero, president of the foundation’s board of directors, said in a written release. “Artists are struggling, yet our communities need their work now perhaps more than ever.”

Tucson’s vibrant arts community, from its theater and dance troupes to its orchestras and choirs, went silent in mid-March when social distancing measures by the city and state kicked into high gear. The Tucson Symphony Orchestra on March 14, 24 hours before it was to perform, announced it was canceling its season, the same day that the professional True Concord Voices & Orchestra ensemble also called off its remaining performances.